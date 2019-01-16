-16.8 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, January 16, 2019
The MRI scanning a patient at the Fort St. John Hospital. Source FSJ Hospital Foundation
News

FSJ Hospital Foundation turns 25 years old

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation recently turned 25 years old.

Since 1994, the Foundation has been dedicated to working with the community to enhance patient care and comfort in the community.

Over the years the Foundation has partnered with the community to purchase all kinds of equipment and complete many initiatives to improve patient experience at the Fort St. John Hospital and Peace Villa Care Facility.

In 2009, the Hospital Foundation helped raise funds for the Hospital’s CT Scanner and in 2017 for the Hospital’s new MRI.

Niki Hedges, the new Executive Director of the Hospital Foundation, says these two machines play an important role at the hospital for patient care.

“Two of the foundation’s biggest projects to date are the purchase of a CT Scanner in 2009 and the installation of an MRI in 2017. These amazing tools have spared many members of our community the time and expense of travel and many residents of neighbouring communities the stress of extended travel for testing.”

According to Hospital statistics, The CT Scanner has scanned over 5,000 patients this year alone, with the MRI scanning over 3000 patients to date.

The Fort St. John hospital foundation will be hosting a 25 Anniversary Celebration on February 21, 2019. For more information, you can contact the FSJ Hospital Foundation at 250-261-7564.

