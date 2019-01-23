-15.5 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, January 23, 2019
FSJ RCMP are seeking information on the whereabouts of Adrian Attachie

Tracy Teves
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – RCMP received notice on January 7, 201,9 that an unendorsed warrant was issued for the arrest of 28-year-old Adrian James Attachie.

Attachie is wanted for numerous outstanding Breach of Recognizance charges.

Attachie is described as:

  • Weight – 50 kg
  • Height – 173 cm
  • Hair colour Black
  • Eye colour Brown
  • two (2) teardrop tattoos under each eye,
  • design tattoo above his right eye,
  • RIP tattoo on his neck and
  • Kaiden tattoo on his neck
The Fort St John RCMP continue to investigate and are asking anyone who has information and can assist in locating Adrian Attachie, to contact the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppersnebc.ca

 

