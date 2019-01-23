FSJ RCMP are seeking information on the whereabouts of Adrian Attachie

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – RCMP received notice on January 7, 201,9 that an unendorsed warrant was issued for the arrest of 28-year-old Adrian James Attachie.

Attachie is wanted for numerous outstanding Breach of Recognizance charges.

Attachie is described as:

Weight – 50 kg

Height – 173 cm

Hair colour Black

Eye colour Brown

two (2) teardrop tattoos under each eye,

design tattoo above his right eye,

RIP tattoo on his neck and

tattoo on his neck and Kaiden tattoo on his neck

The Fort St John RCMP continue to investigate and are asking anyone who has information and can assist in locating Adrian Attachie, to contact the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppersnebc.ca