FSJ RCMP seeking witnesses to an incident that caused a vehicle to run-off the road

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – RCMP received a report of a vehicle that had been forced off the road by the Big Bam turnoff by an unknown tractor-trailer unit on January 11, 201,9 at 4:16 P.M.

The complainant advised they were behind a black Dodge 1500 (with the rear drivers side quarter panel window covered in plastic and duct tape) which was following the suspect vehicle, a Semi Tractor possibly pulling 1 or 2 fifty foot lighter green colored trailers with a red and white unidentified round logo centred on the back the trailer.

The victim followed the vehicles from Fort St John to Taylor on Highway 97. As the southbound trio exited the Taylor Bridge, the victim went into the slow lane and the semi and black Dodge truck stayed in the fast lane. They travelled toward the Big Bam turn off where the semi moved quickly into the slow lane forcing the victim vehicle, a burgundy Dodge 3500 into the path of the turn off area lamp standard.

The victim was able to avoid the lamp standard but continued straight into the ditch ahead causing extensive damage to the vehicle. The victim suffer non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The suspect vehicle continued on without stopping. A witness who stopped at the scene advised the tractor trailer driver may have been on his cell phone at the time of the incident.

If you have any information on this event or may know the identity of the trucking company, please contact Cst. Matt Perdue at the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100.