FSJ RCMP tips for keeping pedestrians safe

Tracy Teves
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – After a recent accident involving a pedestrian being struck the RCMP have released the following tips to help keep pedestrians safe.

ICBC shared, in B.C. 1 in 5 people that are killed in car crashes are pedestrians and that on average 2,300 pedestrians are injured in BC, every year which works out to 192 people a month or about 6 people a day. Almost half of these crashes are happening in the fall and winter months when days are shorter and driving conditions are more difficult.

The RCMP share it is the responsibility of both pedestrians and drivers to ensure everyone makes it to their destinations safely.

Tips for pedestrian safety:

  •  – Be safe – Be seen: wear brighter coloured clothes and consider wearing reflective      accessories
  •  – don’t wear earbuds, look and listen for oncoming vehicles
  •  – make eye contact with drivers prior to crossing the street or at intersections
  • – use crosswalks and don’t jaywalk

Tips for drivers sharing the road with pedestrians:

  •  – don’t be distracted, keep your attention on the road
  •  – look for pedestrians at crosswalks and intersections, and be ready to yield to them
  •  – slow down where high pedestrian volume is expected, especially in the early morning hours or when visibility is poor

The RCMP finish by saying “Let’s all do our part to keep each other safe because when pedestrians get hurt, nobody wins.”

