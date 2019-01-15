Glory Cannabis another step closer to opening in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At Fort St. John City Council, the next step to Glory Cannabis Company’s was approved.

January 14th meeting, Council approved of the Glory Cannabis Company to be in business at 9823 – 100th Street in Fort St. John. Now the application will proceed to the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch for final review.

The company is made up of entrepreneurs with backgrounds in finance, business management and Cannabis cultivation. The group wants to provide Fort St. John with recreational Cannabis, offering knowledge and information to the community while abiding by the Cannabis Act.

Sheldon James, the co-founder and CFO of the Glory Cannabis Company, says there has been a generally positive response for the shop. “We are not a brand that needs to be outwards; we understand people know we are here, we are socially responsible.”

The company has held their lease on their proposed building since November and has completed interior renovations such as paint and new flooring, shares James. “The store is ready to be inspected” James goes on to say “Projected timelines have been pretty consistent and we hope to be open for February.”

This is now the second application for a non-medical Cannabis retail store Council has approved. Both which have proposed locations in the allowable area of the City’s C-2 (Downtown Core Commercial) zone for a cannabis retail store. In total there are four applications for non-medical Cannabis stores in Fort St. John.

The Peace Region is home to the third non-medical cannabis retail store in the Province located in Pouce Coupe.