News

GoFundMe Fundraiser for Nicole Reid

Tracy Teves
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local resident Nicole Reid was found unresponsive in her home, due to heart failure and since has been transferred to Vancouver ICU.

On the morning of January 13th, Nicole’s husband Bruce found her unresponsive in their home. Her heart had failed and a team of paramedics had to revive her.

With both Bruce and Nicole away, their two young sons are staying with an older sister in FSJ.

Bruce is with Nicole in Vancouver and neither are able to work. A GoFundMe account was set up to help alleviate the pressure of bills, mortgage, and the costs associated with Bruce being out of town.

The campaign has reached $6,105 of its $10,000 goal.

To view the GoFundMe Account CLICK HERE

 

 

