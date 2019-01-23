-16 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, January 23, 2019
The 2019 B.C. Long Track Championships were held in Fort St. John on January 19 to the 20.
Sports

Good results for local Long Track Skaters at Championships

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 2019 B.C. Long Track Championships were held in Fort St. John over the weekend.

127 skaters participated in this year’s Long Track Championship, with 12 clubs being represented from across B.C.

Long Track Skaters from the Fort St. John Elks Speed Skating Club had a good performance at the Championships.

In the L2T B Male category, Kallum Dunn won Gold.

Austin MacGregor received Iron in L2T A Male.

Emma North won Gold and Cheyanne Key won Bronze in Female T2T 12.

In Male T2T 12, Matthew Mitchell received Gold. Emerson Bigras also participated in this category but, after a good effort, was unable to grab a medal.

Sidney Bennie picked up Gold in Female T2T 13.

In the Male T2T, Nicholas Guliov won Gold and Dakotah Ruel, of Dawson Creek, won Silver.

