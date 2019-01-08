Grande Cache RCMP looking for missing man after truck found near Highway 40

GRANDE CACHE, A.B. – The Grande Cache RCMP are looking for the public’s help in location Tommy Harrington after his pick-up was found 70km north of Grande Cache.

Tommy Lanc Harrington was last believed to have been with his pickup on the Cinch Road, 70km north of Grande Cache on the evening of Jan. 5, 2019, at approximately 9:00 p.m., Tommy’s truck has been located stuck at that location within sight of Hwy 40.

It is not known if Tommy was picked up in the area. Tommy has not been in contact since that time.

Tommy is described as:

Indigenous

5’8″

145lbs

Brown hair

Brown eyes

Wearing jeans

Blue hoodie

There is a general concern for Tommy’s safety and well-being. If you have seen Tommy or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Grande Cache RCMP at 780-827-3344.

