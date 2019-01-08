-21.6 C
Fort St. John
Monday, January 7, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The RCMP released this photo of 20 year-old Tommy Lance Harrington
Home News Grande Cache RCMP looking for missing man after truck found near Highway...
NewsRegional

Grande Cache RCMP looking for missing man after truck found near Highway 40

Adam Reaburn
Advertisement

GRANDE CACHE, A.B. – The Grande Cache RCMP are looking for the public’s help in location Tommy Harrington after his pick-up was found 70km north of Grande Cache.

Tommy Lanc Harrington was last believed to have been with his pickup on the Cinch Road, 70km north of Grande Cache on the evening of Jan. 5, 2019, at approximately 9:00 p.m., Tommy’s truck has been located stuck at that location within sight of Hwy 40.

It is not known if Tommy was picked up in the area. Tommy has not been in contact since that time.

Tommy is described as:

  • Indigenous
  • 5’8″
  • 145lbs
  • Brown hair
  • Brown eyes
  • Wearing jeans
  • Blue hoodie

There is a general concern for Tommy’s safety and well-being. If you have seen Tommy or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Grande Cache RCMP at 780-827-3344.

- Advertisement -

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

Author

Adam Reaburn
Advertisement
Previous articleRCMP arrest 14 people in northern B.C. over anti LNG pipeline protest

RECENT STORIES

Canadian Press

RCMP arrest 14 people in northern B.C. over anti LNG pipeline protest

Canadian Press -
HOUSTON, B.C. - RCMP say they arrested 14 people from a blockade to a forest service road in northern...
Read more
News

One charged after incident on Highway 43 near Crooked Creek

Adam Reaburn -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - One person has been charged after an incident near Crooked Creek Alberta. At approximately 5:15 p.m....
Read more
News

Free Grant writing workshop for farmers

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - After many conversations between local farmers and NEAT's Northern Co-Hort, the free Grant Writing...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

News

Free Grant writing workshop for farmers

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - After many conversations between local farmers and NEAT's Northern Co-Hort, the free Grant Writing Workshop is a response to...

RCMP planning to enforce court injunction over anti LNG pipeline protest...

MP Bob Zimmers Weekly Report – Keeping firearms away from criminals

Big Bam Ski Hill set to open this Saturday

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.