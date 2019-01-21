Grande Prairie investigates suspicious death

GRANDE PRAIRIE, B.C. – The RCMP’s Major Crime Unit (MCU) and Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment are investigating the suspicious death of an adult male.

The morning of January 20th, 2019 at approximately 1:30 a.m., police responded to a report of an altercation in the area of Resource Road and 100th Avenue. An adult male suffered serious injuries was transported to the Grande Prairie Hospital were he was pronounced deceased.

MCU have now assumed carriage of the police investigation which is in its preliminary stages.

- Advertisement -

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this altercation to contact Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or your local police.