-7.8 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, January 3, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Home News Grande Prairie RCMP at Unfolding Event in Countryside South Neighbourhood- UPDATE #2
NewsRegional

Grande Prairie RCMP at Unfolding Event in Countryside South Neighbourhood- UPDATE #2

Scott Brooks
Advertisement

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – On Monday, December 31, 2018, at approximately 1:48 a.m. Grande Prairie RCMP responded to a report of a male who returned to a residence with a firearm after being removed from the premises earlier in the evening.  A shot was fired and the suspect then fled to a location in the area of Countryside South.

RCMP attended with Police Dog Services and the RCMP Emergency Response Team. One male was arrested without further incident.

Nobody was injured.

- Advertisement -

Carl Ross YARBOROUGH (35) of Grande Prairie is facing charges including:

  • Careless use of a firearm
  • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • Discharge firearm while being reckless
  • Mischief

YARBOROUGH will appear in Provincial Court in Grande Prairie on January 7, 2019.

As this matter is before the court, no further information will be provided.

Author

Scott Brooks
Advertisement
Previous articleBlack plume over Edmonton, but no hazard from refinery flare: government
Next articleOutdoor skating surfaces now open

RECENT STORIES

News

Outdoor skating surfaces now open

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With the temperatures dropping the Outdoor ice surfaces are open for public access. The following...
Read more
News

Peace Gallery North presents ‘Artists Choice’ art exhibit

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Flying Colours Artists' Association is highlighting their 'Artists Choice' at the Peace Gallery...
Read more
News

OGC to host meeting on dormant well sites

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. Oil and Gas Commission is holding an information session for Landowners that...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

News

OGC to host meeting on dormant well sites

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. Oil and Gas Commission is holding an information session for Landowners that have dormant well sites on...

RCMP Report stolen, large truck tires

Trackers have busy weekend on the road

Survey for moose winter ticks requires input

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.