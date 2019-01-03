Grande Prairie RCMP at Unfolding Event in Countryside South Neighbourhood- UPDATE #2

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – On Monday, December 31, 2018, at approximately 1:48 a.m. Grande Prairie RCMP responded to a report of a male who returned to a residence with a firearm after being removed from the premises earlier in the evening. A shot was fired and the suspect then fled to a location in the area of Countryside South.
RCMP attended with Police Dog Services and the RCMP Emergency Response Team. One male was arrested without further incident.
Nobody was injured.
Carl Ross YARBOROUGH (35) of Grande Prairie is facing charges including:
- Careless use of a firearm
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Discharge firearm while being reckless
- Mischief
YARBOROUGH will appear in Provincial Court in Grande Prairie on January 7, 2019.
As this matter is before the court, no further information will be provided.