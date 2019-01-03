Grande Prairie RCMP charge individuals following search warrant

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – On December 27, 2018, the Grande Prairie RCMP Municipal Drug Unit conducted an investigation initiated by a Crimestoppers tip about a suspected drug house. A search warrant was executed under the Cannabis Act resulting in a variety of drugs and Canadian currency being seized.

The following items were seized;

Over $11, 000 cash.

1.1 kilograms of dried Cannabis.

26 grams of mushrooms.

241 grams of Shatter (highly concentrated THC).

544 grams of Cannabis oil.

Two individuals were arrested at the location. Charges are pending.

- Advertisement -