Grande Prairie RCMP charge individuals following search warrant

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – On December 27, 2018, the Grande Prairie RCMP Municipal Drug Unit conducted an investigation initiated by a Crimestoppers tip about a suspected drug house. A search warrant was executed under the Cannabis Act resulting in a variety of drugs and Canadian currency being seized.
The following items were seized;
- Over $11, 000 cash.
- 1.1 kilograms of dried Cannabis.
- 26 grams of mushrooms.
- 241 grams of Shatter (highly concentrated THC).
- 544 grams of Cannabis oil.
Two individuals were arrested at the location. Charges are pending.
Grande Prairie RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance. If you wish to report a drug house in your neighbourhood, please call the confidential tip line at 780-830-7444. If need to report a crime, please call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or call your local police detachment. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.