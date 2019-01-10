Grande Prairie RCMP execute search warrant finding large quantity of illegal items

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – On January 8, 2019, Grande Prairie RCMP executed a search warrant on an apartment on the west side of the city after receiving information from the public about a possible drug house.

RCMP searched the apartment and located approximately $600,000 worth of illegal drugs. Canadian currency and firearms were also located during the search. The following items were seized as a result of the investigation;

Approximately 4 kilograms of Crystal Methamphetamine

Approximately 2.2 kilograms of Cocaine

Approximately 200 grams of heroine

Approximately 5500 Oxycodone tablets

Approximately 950 Fentanyl tablets

$93,880.00 in Canadian currency

2 hand guns

The investigation is ongoing and no further details are available at this time.

- Advertisement -

Grande Prairie RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance.