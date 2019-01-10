-14.2 C
Thursday, January 10, 2019
Source Grande Prairie RCMP
Grande Prairie RCMP execute search warrant finding large quantity of illegal items

Scott Brooks
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – On January 8, 2019, Grande Prairie RCMP executed a search warrant on an apartment on the west side of the city after receiving information from the public about a possible drug house.

RCMP searched the apartment and located approximately $600,000 worth of illegal drugs. Canadian currency and firearms were also located during the search. The following items were seized as a result of the investigation;

  • Approximately 4 kilograms of Crystal Methamphetamine
  • Approximately 2.2 kilograms of Cocaine
  • Approximately 200 grams of heroine
  • Approximately 5500 Oxycodone tablets
  • Approximately 950 Fentanyl tablets
  • $93,880.00 in Canadian currency
  • 2 hand guns

The investigation is ongoing and no further details are available at this time.

Grande Prairie RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance.

If you wish to report a drug house in your neighbourhood,  please call the confidential tip line at 780-830-7444. If need to report a crime, please call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or call your local police detachment. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

