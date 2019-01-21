Grande Prairie RCMP investigate shooting incident

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – On January 20, 2019, at approximately 5:00 p.m., Grande Prairie RCMP received a report of an individual who had been shot at a location on the west side of the city.

One male received a gunshot wound and was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There are no concerns for the safety of the public.

Police continue to investigate the incident. There are no further details available at this time.