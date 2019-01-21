-13.5 C
Monday, January 21, 2019
Grande Prairie RCMP investigate shooting incident

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – On January 20, 2019, at approximately 5:00 p.m., Grande Prairie RCMP received a report of an individual who had been shot at a location on the west side of the city.

One male received a gunshot wound and was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There are no concerns for the safety of the public.

Police continue to investigate the incident. There are no further details available at this time.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or your local police detachment.  If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

