-20.4 C
Fort St. John
Monday, January 7, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Home News Grande Prairie RCMP lay charges following traffic stop
News

Grande Prairie RCMP lay charges following traffic stop

Tracy Teves
Advertisement

GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB – RCMP noticed a vehicle with stolen license plates and during an investigation, multiple counterfeit and personal identity items were found inside the vehicle.

January 2, 2019, while on patrol in a parking lot of a business in the north end of the city, Grande Prairie RCMP Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) noticed a vehicle with a stolen license plate. CRU conducted a traffic stop with the vehicle. During the investigation, CRU located multiple counterfeit and personal identity items inside the vehicle.

Two individuals are facing charges.

The following items were located within the vehicle;

  • Approximately $11,500 in counterfeit cheques
    Approximately $600 in Canadian currency
    23 counterfeit and stolen government ID cards
    numerous tools used in the counterfeiting process
    12 grams of crack cocaine
    5 grams of crystal methamphetamine
    An extendable baton

Kellie Laverne Ominayak (27) of Peace River, Alta and Jennifer Beulah White (37) of Bluesky, Alta are facing the following charges;

  • Buying/receiving/possessing counterfeit money x 11
    Possession of identity documents x 21
    Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 x 16
    Making/having instruments of counterfeiting x 5
    Possession of a controlled substance x 2
    Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose
    Forgery x 2
- Advertisement -

Ominayak is also facing an additional charge of identity fraud.

Both individuals are scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on Feb 6th, 2019.

Grande Prairie RCMP is committed to increasing community safety by using a crime reduction strategy that focuses on identifying repeat offenders, gathering intelligence, and conducting enforcement initiatives.

If you need to report a crime, please call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or call your local police detachment.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

 

Author

Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Advertisement
Previous articleRecognizing excellence in B.C. education, with the second Premier’s Awards
Next articleBig Bam Ski Hill set to open this Saturday

RECENT STORIES

News

One charged after incident on Highway 43 near Crooked Creek

Adam Reaburn -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - One person has been charged after an incident near Crooked Creek Alberta. At approximately 5:15 p.m....
Read more
News

Free Grant writing workshop for farmers

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - After many conversations between local farmers and NEAT's Northern Co-Hort, the free Grant Writing...
Read more
Canadian Press

RCMP planning to enforce court injunction over anti LNG pipeline protest in B.C.

Canadian Press -
HOUSTON, B.C. - The RCMP says it is enforcing a court injunction today requiring the removal of a blockade...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

News

Big Bam Ski Hill set to open this Saturday

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - The wait is over for skiers and snowboarders as the Big Bam Ski Hill will be opening for the season on...

Grande Prairie RCMP lay charges following traffic stop

Recognizing excellence in B.C. education, with the second Premier’s Awards

NEBC Bantam Trackers finish off strong at Kamloops International Bantam Ice...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.