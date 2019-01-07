Grande Prairie RCMP lay charges following traffic stop

GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB – RCMP noticed a vehicle with stolen license plates and during an investigation, multiple counterfeit and personal identity items were found inside the vehicle.

January 2, 2019, while on patrol in a parking lot of a business in the north end of the city, Grande Prairie RCMP Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) noticed a vehicle with a stolen license plate. CRU conducted a traffic stop with the vehicle. During the investigation, CRU located multiple counterfeit and personal identity items inside the vehicle.

Two individuals are facing charges.

The following items were located within the vehicle;

Approximately $11,500 in counterfeit cheques

Approximately $600 in Canadian currency

23 counterfeit and stolen government ID cards

numerous tools used in the counterfeiting process

12 grams of crack cocaine

5 grams of crystal methamphetamine

An extendable baton

Kellie Laverne Ominayak (27) of Peace River, Alta and Jennifer Beulah White (37) of Bluesky, Alta are facing the following charges;

Buying/receiving/possessing counterfeit money x 11

Possession of identity documents x 21

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 x 16

Making/having instruments of counterfeiting x 5

Possession of a controlled substance x 2

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

Forgery x 2

Ominayak is also facing an additional charge of identity fraud.

Both individuals are scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on Feb 6th, 2019.

Grande Prairie RCMP is committed to increasing community safety by using a crime reduction strategy that focuses on identifying repeat offenders, gathering intelligence, and conducting enforcement initiatives.

If you need to report a crime, please call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or call your local police detachment.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.