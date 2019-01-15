Grande Prairie RCMP looking for missing 16-year-old

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old Dawn Rogerson.

Dawn was last seen in Sexsmith on January 13, 2019. There is a concern for Rogerson’s well-being. The RCMP would like to locate and speak with her as soon as possible.

Rogerson is described as:

Brown Hair

Brown eyes

5″3′

160lbs

Wearing black pants and black hoodie.

- Advertisement -

If you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com