News

Grande Prairie RCMP Seek Assistance in Locating Missing Person

Scott Brooks
GRANDE PRAIRIE– Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 14- year-old Alexis Lafleur. She was last seen in  Grande Prairie on January 9.

 

Alexis is described as:

  • Aboriginal
  • Browne hair
  • Hazel eyes
  • 5’4” / 94 lbs

There is a concern for Alexis’s well-being and RCMP would like to locate and speak with her as soon as possible. If you have information about the location of Alexis, please call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or call your local police detachment. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

Scott Brooks
