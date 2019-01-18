-16.5 C
Fort St. John
Friday, January 18, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Home News Grande Prairie RCMP Seek Assistance in Locating Missing Person
NewsRegional

Grande Prairie RCMP Seek Assistance in Locating Missing Person

Scott Brooks
Advertisement

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Dakota Hughes (20). He was last seen in the Grande Prairie area on January 17, 2019.

Dakota is described as:

  • Metis
  • Brown Hair
  • Hazel eyes
  • 6’0″‘
  • 180lbs

There is a concern for Dakota’s well-being. The RCMP would like to locate and speak with him as soon as possible. If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.

- Advertisement -

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Scott Brooks
Advertisement
Previous articleWhiskey Jack Nordic Ski Club offering Cross Country Ski lessons for beginners
Next articleCity of FSJ and North Peace Gymnastics to host annual Dodgeball Tournament

RECENT STORIES

News

BC Chamber of Commerce call for Nominations 2019 Board of Directors

Tracy Teves -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - The BC Chamber of Commerce has one vacancy in the Northeast without an incumbent. The BC Chamber of...
Read more
Arts & Culture

Grants available to showcase B.C. artists internationally

Scott Brooks -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The B.C. Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture is making grants available to showcase B.C. artists internationally. B.C....
Read more
News

Tumbler Ridge hosts Annual Winter Carnival

Tracy Teves -
TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C.- Is home to the week-long celebration of winter, there are planned daily events that offer something for...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Canadian Press

Failure of MEG takeover deal is ‘credit positive’ for Husky, says...

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - Shares in oilsands producer MEG Energy Corp. continued to slide Friday after a credit rating agency said rival Husky Energy Inc.'s failure...

Blueberry River First Nations to host Open House

Midget Predators to host 2019 BC Midget Female Hockey Championships

City of FSJ and North Peace Gymnastics to host annual Dodgeball...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.