Grande Prairie RCMP Seek Assistance in Locating Missing Person

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Dakota Hughes (20). He was last seen in the Grande Prairie area on January 17, 2019.

Dakota is described as:

Metis

Brown Hair

Hazel eyes

6’0″‘

180lbs

There is a concern for Dakota’s well-being. The RCMP would like to locate and speak with him as soon as possible. If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.