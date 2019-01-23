Grande Prairie RCMP Seek Assistance in Locating Missing Person

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Paul Beaudry (52). He was last seen in the Grande Prairie area on January 21, 2019 at approximately 9:00 a.m.

Beaudry is described as:

Caucasian

Bald

Brown eyes

5’6″ / 140 lbs

Wearing blue jeans, orange shirt and a black jacket

There is a concern for Beaudry’s well-being. The RCMP would like to locate and speak with him as soon as possible. If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com