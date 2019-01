GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – On Saturday, December 8, 2018, a large amount of cash was turned into the Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment.

The money was located in the area of 92 Avenue and 96 street on December 6, 2018.

If you lost money in this location and believe this may be yours, please attend the Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment or call 780-830-5701.