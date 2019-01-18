VICTORIA, B.C. – The B.C. Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture is making grants available to showcase B.C. artists internationally.

B.C. Artists and Arts Organizations can now apply for grants through the Provincial government’s International Presence Funding program.

According to the Ministry, grants provided through the International Presence Funding program are designed to increase the global understanding and appreciation of the Province’s arts, culture, creativity and innovation and its international counterparts under three main themes:

Arts promotion and representation: projects that expose participants to new markets and relationship-building opportunities.

Incoming presenters and curators: projects that bring international presenters and curators to the province to increase their exposure to B.C. artists.

Artistic and cultural exchange: projects that result in cultural and artistic exchange, or unique collaborative opportunities.

- Advertisement -

The International Presence Funding Program was established in 2015. Funded projects in 2017-18 benefited over 200 B.C. artists and organizations and helped facilitate network opportunities with over 400 international organizations in 34 countries. These projects supported B.C.’s presence at 35 international events and brought approximately 150 presenters and curators to B.C.

Applications are now being accepted until February 22, 2019.

For more information and to apply for grants, you can visit the Ministry’s website.