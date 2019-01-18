-16.5 C
Fort St. John
Friday, January 18, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Flickr
Home Arts & Culture Grants available to showcase B.C. artists internationally
Arts & CultureNews

Grants available to showcase B.C. artists internationally

Scott Brooks
Advertisement

VICTORIA, B.C. – The B.C. Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture is making grants available to showcase B.C. artists internationally.

B.C. Artists and Arts Organizations can now apply for grants through the Provincial government’s International Presence Funding program.

According to the Ministry, grants provided through the International Presence Funding program are designed to increase the global understanding and appreciation of the Province’s arts, culture, creativity and innovation and its international counterparts under three main themes:

  • Arts promotion and representation: projects that expose participants to new markets and relationship-building opportunities.
  • Incoming presenters and curators: projects that bring international presenters and curators to the province to increase their exposure to B.C. artists.
  • Artistic and cultural exchange: projects that result in cultural and artistic exchange, or unique collaborative opportunities.
- Advertisement -

The International Presence Funding Program was established in 2015. Funded projects in 2017-18 benefited over 200 B.C. artists and organizations and helped facilitate network opportunities with over 400 international organizations in 34 countries. These projects supported B.C.’s presence at 35 international events and brought approximately 150 presenters and curators to B.C.

Applications are now being accepted until February 22, 2019.

For more information and to apply for grants, you can visit the Ministry’s website.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Scott Brooks
Advertisement
Previous articleTumbler Ridge hosts Annual Winter Carnival
Next articleBC Chamber of Commerce call for Nominations 2019 Board of Directors

RECENT STORIES

News

BC Chamber of Commerce call for Nominations 2019 Board of Directors

Tracy Teves -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - The BC Chamber of Commerce has one vacancy in the Northeast without an incumbent. The BC Chamber of...
Read more
News

Tumbler Ridge hosts Annual Winter Carnival

Tracy Teves -
TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C.- Is home to the week-long celebration of winter, there are planned daily events that offer something for...
Read more
News

North Peace Airport sees an increase in passenger traffic

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The past few years have been a rollercoaster in terms of passenger numbers states...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Canadian Press

Failure of MEG takeover deal is ‘credit positive’ for Husky, says...

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - Shares in oilsands producer MEG Energy Corp. continued to slide Friday after a credit rating agency said rival Husky Energy Inc.'s failure...

Blueberry River First Nations to host Open House

Midget Predators to host 2019 BC Midget Female Hockey Championships

City of FSJ and North Peace Gymnastics to host annual Dodgeball...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.