NPSS Grizzlies Junior Boys Basketball Team.
Sports

Grizzlies Junior and Senior teams on the road this weekend

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Secondary School Grizzlies Junior and Senior basketball teams are on the road this weekend for some tournaments.

On January 25 and 26, both the boys’ and the girls’ junior basketball teams will be playing in Dawson Creek.

Last weekend, both teams played impressive games with the girls playing in the Bert Bowes New Years Classic and the boys in Prince George at the DP Todd Junior Basketball tournament.

Also taking place on January 25 and the 26, both the boys’ and the girls’ senior basketball teams will be playing in Prince George.

The Senior teams had last weekend off but had a great start to the new year with a tournament in Grande Prairie on January 11 and 12.

For updates on the Grizzlies, you can visit the NPSS Athletics website.

Author

Scott Brooks
