Grow Series with Chris Bodnar presented by the Young Agrarians and the Northern Co-Hort

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The feedback was clear from local Producers that in order to build and grow their businesses they require help through learning, such as classes, workshops and presentations which the Northern Co-Hort is here to help with.

The Young Agrarians and the Northern Co-Hort have come together to present the Grow Series with Chris Bodnar, ‘Farm Business Management and Co-op Development’

Chris Bodnar is a facilitator with the Agrarians and is often used to put on courses and educate farmers and people wanting to develop their businesses. Bodnar was recommended based on the feedback received from the Northern Farmer Connection Series. Producers expressed interest in working together as a cooperative to combine sales, wanting more information on farm finances and how to manage them. Bodnar would be the right fit as he is in business management and an organic farmer.

The course dates are January 26th and 27th, 2019 at the Northern Grande Hotel in Fort St. John. For more information and to register for this event CLICK HERE

These new opportunities are being made available to Northern Producers because of a growing relationship between the Young Agrarians and the Northern Co-Hort.

The Young Agrarians are a new group in the agricultural sector, ranging in age from 20-40 years of age. Young Agrarians believe in sustainable farming practices and use their network to build a stronger community of farmers, ranchers and holistic managers. They share education opportunities and resources to build and grow more like-minded sustainable producers in Canada.

The Agrarians are based out of the lower mainland and they receive most of their funding from the Provincial Government. Doing their research as to where money could be best spent in the Province, the Agrarians recognized they should extend their support outside of the lower mainland into Northern BC.

NEAT has taken on a new branch of the organization in filling their mandate to support a healthy community. The creation of the Northern Co-Hort is the programming that can now support producers in the area, this means the Northern Co-Hort can work with outside groups such as the Young Agrarians to host workshops in the area to help our local producers in the Region.

With this relationship, the Region is now able to host classes and events to answer the call of our local producers. There have already been workshops and opportunities such as the Northern Farmer Connection Series and upcoming Grant Writing Workshop as well as the goal in the future to host more educational events to help support our local Producers in the Region.

To find out more about the NEATS’s Northern Co-Hort; CLICK HERE

To find out more about the Young Agrarians; CLICK HERE