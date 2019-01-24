1.8 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, January 24, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A B.C. Grizzly bear.
Home News Guide Outfitters Association of BC speaks about Bear Ban Lawsuit
News

Guide Outfitters Association of BC speaks about Bear Ban Lawsuit

Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Back in December of 2017, the B.C. Government put a province-wide ban on grizzly bear hunting.

In December 2018, Ron Fleming, owner of Love Bros. & Lee, had filed a lawsuit seeking compensation for all B.C. guide outfitting businesses allegedly harmed by the hunting ban.

Scott Ellis, Executive Director of the Guide Outfitters Association of B.C., says the hunting ban is more about politics and less about the actual population of grizzlies.

- Advertisement -

“This is not about the number of grizzly bears, this has nothing to do with science or the need for more science. We have a lot of bears in British Columbia, they’re very healthy. The latest reports have their range expanding and their density is increasing. So it’s really about some politics and we’re, quite frankly, really disappointed that politics get involved in wildlife management.”

Generally, Ellis feels that most people care about wildlife and that the outfitting community has the ability to file a lawsuit for damages.

“I think, generally, most people care about wildlife and, in this particular instance, the outfitting community has the ability to sue for damages, the resident hunting community does not. So if we had a choice, I’m not speaking for Ron, but if we had a choice and if you were to ask him, I would bet my house that he would pick opening the hunt again and proper wildlife management over having to sue the Government for damages.”

According to Ellis, this ban has repercussions on not just the economic side, but also on the lives of other wildlife that are having to deal with the grizzly bear population.

“It has all kinds of repercussions, it’s common knowledge, and there’s a fantastic study out of Alaska if people are aware of that, they really need to look at the mortality on moose calves by grizzly bears. They put GoPros on the chests of grizzly bears and it was pretty amazing. The average was over six weeks or so, a grizzly bear was eating one moose calf a day. You can’t manage the land and you can’t manage the wildlife that lives on that land if you’re picking and choosing which species you’re going to manage and which ones you aren’t. You need to manage all of them and, I think, that’s really what we want.”

The next steps for the lawsuit, according to Ellis, is they will be going forward for a certification where a judge will decide if this lawsuit has legal standing.

“If the judge grants certification, the lawsuit then gains momentum, has a timeline and has a schedule, a time when it goes to court. I guess there will be some process where all the outfitters join or are included in this, that have a grizzly bear quota, that want to be a part of this class action lawsuit. I think that people are rallying together quite strongly in support of Ron and his efforts. I guess we’ll see if the legal system agrees with the case he’s presenting.”

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Scott Brooks
Advertisement
Previous articleFort St John Huskies on the road to Dawson Creek this Friday

RECENT STORIES

News

2nd Annual State of the North Economic Report

Tracy Teves -
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - The State of the North Economic Report has been released and offers insight into the...
Read more
Canadian Press

November crude by rail exports set new record despite slower growth pace

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - The National Energy Board says crude-by-rail exports from Canada grew at a slower pace in November, but...
Read more
Canadian Press

‘Not cutting corners:’ Resources minister says no rushing Trans Mountain review

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi says the federal government won't cut corners to speed up a full...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Canadian Press

‘Not cutting corners:’ Resources minister says no rushing Trans Mountain review

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi says the federal government won't cut corners to speed up a full review of the proposed Trans...

Peace Regional RCMP seek public assistance to locate male on Canada...

Together For LNG Campaign gives voice to supportive British Columbians

Former Taylor Mayor could be honoured in new subdivision

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.