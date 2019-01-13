-1.8 C
Fort St. John
Sunday, January 13, 2019
A collision on Highway 43 near the B.C./Alberta border - Facebook
NewsRegional

Highway 43 closed near the B.C. Alberta Border

Adam Reaburn
UPDATE #3 – as of 1:30 p.m. – The highway is now open in both directions.

UPDATE #2 – as of 12:20 p.m. – The following is from Alberta 511 – Highway 43 near Demmitt is currently impassable due to ice build-up from freezing rain. Choose an alternate route if travel is essential. Maintenance crews are working to clear the ice, however no ETO is available at this time.

UPDATE – The freezing rain warning has ended for the B.C. and Alberta Peace.

DEMMITT, A.B. – Highway 43 is closed east of the Alberta and B.C. border.

According to posts on social media, the highway is closed due to multiple collisions and freezing rain.

Photos shared on the Highway 43 Road Report Facebook page show multiple vehicles in the ditch along a stretch of the highway from Range Road 130 to Range Road 135.

A freezing rain warning remains in place for the Alberta Peace including Grande Prairie, Hythe and Beaverlodge.  A warning is also in place for the North Peace in B.C.

This Alberta Government Camera is located at the B.C. Alberta border.

For the latest road conditions in Alberta visit 511.alberta.ca.  In B.C., visit www.drivebc.ca

A collision on Highway 43 near the B.C./Alberta border – Facebook

A photo of emergency crews on Highway 43 near the B.C. Alberta border – Facebook

Adam Reaburn
