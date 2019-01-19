Highway 97 down to single lane traffic between Dawson Creek and Chetwynd

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Highway 97 between Dawson Creek and Chetwynd is down to single lane alternating traffic due to a collision.

The collision is between the 237 road and the 231 road approximately 10 km south of Dawson Creek close to the Mason Road. The road is reduced to single lane alternating traffic.

The next update from Drivebc.ca is expected at 12 p.m. mountain time. If you’re travelling in the area, let us know what you see. Email [email protected]

Below is the full information from Drivebc.ca:

Highway 97. Collision between 237 Rd and 231 Rd for 1.7 km (12 to 10 km south of Dawson Creek). Single lane alternating traffic. Next update time Sat Jan 19 at 12:00 PM MST. Last updated Sat Jan 19 at 9:59 AM MST.