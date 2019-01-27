Higway 97 closed near the Pine Pass

UPDATE as 8:10 pm Saturday – Highway 97 is open.

OPENED – #BCHwy97 45 km east of #Chetwynd following downed power lines. Road is open to single-lane alternating traffic. Give crews space, expect heavy delays. #PinePass — DriveBC NE (@DriveBC_NE) January 27, 2019

CHETWYND, B.C. – Highway 97 is closed between Powder King Road and Nicholson Road due to a downed power line.

Drivebc.ca says the Highway is closed for 82.7 kilometres due to the obstruction. The power line is down 4km south of Mt. Lemoray.

CLOSED – #BCHwy97 45 km east of #Chetwynd due to downed power lines. No estimated time of opening, no detour available. Crews are on scene, expect heavy delays. #PinePass — DriveBC NE (@DriveBC_NE) January 27, 2019

Drivebc.ca says the next update on the road condition will be issued at 8 p.m. Saturday.

You can visit www.drivebc.ca for further updates.