NewsRegional

Higway 97 closed near the Pine Pass

Adam Reaburn
UPDATE as 8:10 pm Saturday – Highway 97 is open.

CHETWYND, B.C. – Highway 97 is closed between Powder King Road and Nicholson Road due to a downed power line.

Drivebc.ca says the Highway is closed for 82.7 kilometres due to the obstruction.  The power line is down 4km south of Mt. Lemoray.

Drivebc.ca says the next update on the road condition will be issued at 8 p.m. Saturday.

You can visit www.drivebc.ca for further updates.

Adam Reaburn
