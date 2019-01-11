Huskies have two home games lined up this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies have two home games lined up for this weekend.

Tonight (Friday) the Huskies are hosting the JDA Kings.

The last time the Huskies played the Kings was at a home game on November 24, 2018.

The Huskies lost to the Kings in a close game of 4-3.

Currently, the Pups are in first place in the NWJHL regular season standings while the Kings are in fourth place.

The Huskies take on the Kings tonight at the North Peace Arena. Game time is 8:00 p.m.

Then tomorrow (Saturday) the Huskies will be at home again as they host the North Peace Navigators for a special fundraiser game for the FSJ SPCA.

The last time the Huskies met with the Navigators was back in December for a two-game road series at the Baytex Energy Centre.

The Pups beat the Navs in both games with the first game 7-3 and the second game 3-0.

Currently, the Navigators are in third place in the NWJHL standings.

Huskies Coach, Todd Alexander, says that for the upcoming games his team needs to be more focused on themselves than on their opponents.

“We want to make sure we’re more worried about what we’re doing and not what they’re doing. As long as we continue to grow and get better at the things we need to do that makes us successful, then we’ll be just fine.”

The Huskies host the Navigators tomorrow night at the North Peace Arena. Puck drop is 8:00 p.m.