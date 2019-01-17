Huskies Player of the Week: Geoff Dick

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #10 forward Geoff Dick.
Each week, a different player from the Huskies will be interviewed.
As part of a weekly feature, Geoff was met at the rink to talk about himself and his team effort.
Geoff Dick Facts:
- Age: 20
- Height: 5′ 11″
- Weight: 170 lbs.
- Shoots: Left
- Hometown: Prespatou, B.C.
- How long have you been with the Huskies?
Geoff: “This is my third year playing with the team.”
- What position do you play?
Geoff: “I’m a centreman.”
- How would you describe your style of play?
Geoff: “I would say it’s all around. I try to work on my D-game a lot. I’ve really been focusing on my face-offs lately and just trying to win games, that’s what the end game is.”
- Favourite moment with the Huskies?
Geoff: “I would want to say last year winning the Championship but I think the second round against Grande Prairie last year when we got that overtime goal and Matt Apsassin had a wrap-around and buried it. We went on to the finals, that was definitely one of the best.”
- Favourite hockey team?
Geoff: “The Pittsburgh Penguins.”
- Favourite player?
Geoff: “Crosby, of course.”
- What music do you like?
Geoff: “Anything. Depends on what mood I’m in.”
- What’s your favourite food?
Geoff: “Chocolate.”
- What do you hope for the future?
Geoff: “Work, start a family, make some money – buy a riverboat.”