Huskies Player of the Week: Geoff Dick

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #10 forward Geoff Dick.

Geoff Dick Facts:

Age: 20

Height: 5′ 11″

Weight: 170 lbs.

Shoots: Left

Hometown: Prespatou, B.C.

How long have you been with the Huskies?

Geoff: “This is my third year playing with the team.”

What position do you play?

Geoff: “I’m a centreman.”

How would you describe your style of play?

Geoff: “I would say it’s all around. I try to work on my D-game a lot. I’ve really been focusing on my face-offs lately and just trying to win games, that’s what the end game is.”

Favourite moment with the Huskies?

Geoff: “I would want to say last year winning the Championship but I think the second round against Grande Prairie last year when we got that overtime goal and Matt Apsassin had a wrap-around and buried it. We went on to the finals, that was definitely one of the best.”

Favourite hockey team?

Geoff: “The Pittsburgh Penguins.”

Favourite player?

Geoff: “Crosby, of course.”

What music do you like?

Geoff: “Anything. Depends on what mood I’m in.”

What’s your favourite food?

Geoff: “Chocolate.”

What do you hope for the future?

Geoff: “Work, start a family, make some money – buy a riverboat.”