-20 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, January 17, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Home Sports Huskies Player of the Week: Geoff Dick
Sports

Huskies Player of the Week: Geoff Dick

Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #10 forward Geoff Dick.

Each week, a different player from the Huskies will be interviewed.

As part of a weekly feature, Geoff was met at the rink to talk about himself and his team effort.

- Advertisement -

Geoff Dick Facts:

  • Age: 20
  • Height: 5′ 11″
  • Weight: 170 lbs.
  • Shoots: Left
  • Hometown: Prespatou, B.C.

 

  • How long have you been with the Huskies?

Geoff: “This is my third year playing with the team.”

  • What position do you play?

Geoff: “I’m a centreman.”

  • How would you describe your style of play?

Geoff: “I would say it’s all around. I try to work on my D-game a lot. I’ve really been focusing on my face-offs lately and just trying to win games, that’s what the end game is.”

  • Favourite moment with the Huskies?

Geoff: “I would want to say last year winning the Championship but I think the second round against Grande Prairie last year when we got that overtime goal and Matt Apsassin had a wrap-around and buried it. We went on to the finals, that was definitely one of the best.”

  • Favourite hockey team?

Geoff: “The Pittsburgh Penguins.”

  • Favourite player?

Geoff: “Crosby, of course.”

  • What music do you like?

Geoff: “Anything. Depends on what mood I’m in.”

  • What’s your favourite food?

Geoff: “Chocolate.”

  • What do you hope for the future?

Geoff: “Work, start a family, make some money – buy a riverboat.”

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Scott Brooks
Advertisement
Previous articleFort St. John Flyers to host Grimshaw Huskies this Saturday

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Fort St. John Flyers to host Grimshaw Huskies this Saturday

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Flyers are home this Saturday as they host the Grimshaw...
Read more
Sports

North Peace Rod and Gun Club to host Annual Kids’ Open House

Scott Brooks -
CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. - The North Peace Rod and Gun Club is hosting their Annual Kids' Open House on...
Read more
Sports

NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers hitting the road to take on Peace River Royals

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers are on the road this Sunday as they...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

News

Synergy – Project Management Event

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Synergy allows individuals in the community to learn and grow from one another using a 'Think Tank' model. Wednesday, January 30th...

NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers hitting the road to take on Peace...

Fort St. John Huskies to host Sexsmith Vipers on Friday

Peace Holdings Inc – Seniors Housing Focus Group

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.