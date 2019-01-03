Huskies Player of the Week: Ivan Jasbec

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #4 defenseman Ivan Jasbec.

Each week, a different player from the Huskies will be interviewed.

As part of a weekly feature, Ivan was on the phone to talk about himself and his team effort.

Ivan Jasbec Facts:

Age: 17

Height: 6′ 2″

Weight: 190 lbs.

Shoots: Left

Hometown: Comox, B.C.

How long have you been with the Huskies?

- Advertisement -

Jonathan: “I’ve been with the Huskies since the start of the season, so like September or so.”

What position do you play?

Ivan: “Defense.”

How would you describe your style of play?

Ivan: “I’d say I’m more of a stay-home d-man. You know, try to get the puck, try to get the puck up to the boards, do my job (and) keep pucks out of the net.”

Favourite moment with the Huskies?

Ivan: “Probably passing Dawson in the standings in first place.”

Favourite hockey team?

Ivan: “Montreal Canadiens.”

Favourite player?

Ivan: “Drew Doughty.”

What music do you like?

Ivan: “I listen to all kinds of music.”

What’s your favourite food?

Ivan: “Probably be chicken pasta.”

What do you hope for the future?

Ivan: “I hope this year we can finish out strong and get a championship this year and see where it goes from there.”