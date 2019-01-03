-6 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, January 3, 2019
Huskies Player of the Week: Ivan Jasbec
Sports

Huskies Player of the Week: Ivan Jasbec

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #4 defenseman Ivan Jasbec.

Each week, a different player from the Huskies will be interviewed.

As part of a weekly feature, Ivan was on the phone to talk about himself and his team effort.

Ivan Jasbec Facts:

  • Age: 17
  • Height: 6′ 2″
  • Weight: 190 lbs.
  • Shoots: Left
  • Hometown: Comox, B.C.

 

  • How long have you been with the Huskies?
Jonathan: “I’ve been with the Huskies since the start of the season, so like September or so.”

  • What position do you play?

Ivan: “Defense.”

  • How would you describe your style of play?

Ivan: “I’d say I’m more of a stay-home d-man. You know, try to get the puck, try to get the puck up to the boards, do my job (and) keep pucks out of the net.”

  • Favourite moment with the Huskies?

Ivan: “Probably passing Dawson in the standings in first place.”

  • Favourite hockey team?

Ivan: “Montreal Canadiens.”

  • Favourite player?

Ivan: “Drew Doughty.”

  • What music do you like?

Ivan: “I listen to all kinds of music.”

  • What’s your favourite food?

Ivan: “Probably be chicken pasta.”

  • What do you hope for the future?

Ivan: “I hope this year we can finish out strong and get a championship this year and see where it goes from there.”

Author

Scott Brooks
