Huskies Player of the Week: Ivan Jasbec

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #4 defenseman Ivan Jasbec.
Each week, a different player from the Huskies will be interviewed.
As part of a weekly feature, Ivan was on the phone to talk about himself and his team effort.
Ivan Jasbec Facts:
- Age: 17
- Height: 6′ 2″
- Weight: 190 lbs.
- Shoots: Left
- Hometown: Comox, B.C.
- How long have you been with the Huskies?
Jonathan: “I’ve been with the Huskies since the start of the season, so like September or so.”
- What position do you play?
Ivan: “Defense.”
- How would you describe your style of play?
Ivan: “I’d say I’m more of a stay-home d-man. You know, try to get the puck, try to get the puck up to the boards, do my job (and) keep pucks out of the net.”
- Favourite moment with the Huskies?
Ivan: “Probably passing Dawson in the standings in first place.”
- Favourite hockey team?
Ivan: “Montreal Canadiens.”
- Favourite player?
Ivan: “Drew Doughty.”
- What music do you like?
Ivan: “I listen to all kinds of music.”
- What’s your favourite food?
Ivan: “Probably be chicken pasta.”
- What do you hope for the future?
Ivan: “I hope this year we can finish out strong and get a championship this year and see where it goes from there.”