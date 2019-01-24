Huskies Player of the Week: Jared Winkel

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #17 forward Jared Winkel.
Each week, a different player from the Huskies will be interviewed.
As part of a weekly feature, Jared was met at the rink to talk about himself and his team effort.
- Advertisement -
Jared Winkel Facts:
- Age: 18
- Height: 5′ 11″
- Weight: 172 lbs.
- Shoots: Left
- Hometown: Lantzville, B.C.
- How long have you been with the Huskies?
Jared: “This is my first year.”
- What position do you play?
Jared: “Forward, left wing, generally.”
- How would you describe your style of play?
Jared: “I try to be very offensive, but try to play a 200-foot game.”
- Favourite moment with the Huskies?
Jared: “Honestly, just every win. It’s a great atmosphere after we win.”
- Favourite hockey team?
Jared: “Chicago Blackhawks.”
- Favourite player?
Jared: “Patrick Kane.”
- What music do you like?
Jared: “Anything with a hard beat.”
- What’s your favourite food?
Jared: “I’m a big lasagna guy.”
- What do you hope for the future?
Jared: “To win the Championship.”