Huskies Player of the Week: Jared Winkel
Sports

Huskies Player of the Week: Jared Winkel

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #17 forward Jared Winkel.

Each week, a different player from the Huskies will be interviewed.

As part of a weekly feature, Jared was met at the rink to talk about himself and his team effort.

Jared Winkel Facts:

  • Age: 18
  • Height: 5′ 11″
  • Weight: 172 lbs.
  • Shoots: Left
  • Hometown: Lantzville, B.C.

 

  • How long have you been with the Huskies?

Jared: “This is my first year.”

  • What position do you play?

Jared: “Forward, left wing, generally.”

  • How would you describe your style of play?

Jared: “I try to be very offensive, but try to play a 200-foot game.”

  • Favourite moment with the Huskies?

Jared: “Honestly, just every win. It’s a great atmosphere after we win.”

  • Favourite hockey team?

Jared: “Chicago Blackhawks.”

  • Favourite player?

Jared: “Patrick Kane.”

  • What music do you like?

Jared: “Anything with a hard beat.”

  • What’s your favourite food?

Jared: “I’m a big lasagna guy.”

  • What do you hope for the future?

Jared: “To win the Championship.”

