Huskies Player of the Week: Jared Winkel

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #17 forward Jared Winkel.

Each week, a different player from the Huskies will be interviewed.

As part of a weekly feature, Jared was met at the rink to talk about himself and his team effort.

Jared Winkel Facts:

Age: 18

Height: 5′ 11″

Weight: 172 lbs.

Shoots: Left

Hometown: Lantzville, B.C.

How long have you been with the Huskies?

Jared: “This is my first year.”

What position do you play?

Jared: “Forward, left wing, generally.”

How would you describe your style of play?

Jared: “I try to be very offensive, but try to play a 200-foot game.”

Favourite moment with the Huskies?

Jared: “Honestly, just every win. It’s a great atmosphere after we win.”

Favourite hockey team?

Jared: “Chicago Blackhawks.”

Favourite player?

Jared: “Patrick Kane.”

What music do you like?

Jared: “Anything with a hard beat.”

What’s your favourite food?

Jared: “I’m a big lasagna guy.”

What do you hope for the future?

Jared: “To win the Championship.”