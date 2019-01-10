Huskies Player of the Week: Joel Bourgeois

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #15 forward Joel Bourgeois.

Each week, a different player from the Huskies will be interviewed.

As part of a weekly feature, Joel was met at the rink to talk about himself and his team effort.

Joel Bourgeois Facts:

Age: —

Height: 5′ 9″

Weight: 175 lbs.

Shoots: —

Hometown: Fort St. John, B.C.

How long have you been with the Huskies?

Joel: “This will be my second season with them.”

What position do you play?

Joel: “I play right-wing.”

How would you describe your style of play?

Joel: “I’m kind of a defensive forward that kills penalties.”

Favourite moment with the Huskies?

Joel: “I’d say winning the Championship last year, winning the league with the guys. The guys put in a good effort.”

Favourite hockey team?

Joel: “The Winnipeg Jets.”

Favourite player?

Joel: “I’d say Patrik Laine.”

What music do you like?

Joel: “All sorts of stuff, but mostly rap music and EDM.”

What’s your favourite food?

Joel: “I’d say either tacos or pizza.”

What do you hope for the future?

Joel: “I hope we win the league again and hopefully this year win another game at Provincials.”