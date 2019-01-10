-14.2 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, January 10, 2019
Sports

Huskies Player of the Week: Joel Bourgeois

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #15 forward Joel Bourgeois.

Each week, a different player from the Huskies will be interviewed.

As part of a weekly feature, Joel was met at the rink to talk about himself and his team effort.

Joel Bourgeois Facts:

  • Age: —
  • Height: 5′ 9″
  • Weight: 175 lbs.
  • Shoots: —
  • Hometown: Fort St. John, B.C.

 

  • How long have you been with the Huskies?

Joel: “This will be my second season with them.”

  • What position do you play?

Joel: “I play right-wing.”

  • How would you describe your style of play?

Joel: “I’m kind of a defensive forward that kills penalties.”

  • Favourite moment with the Huskies?

Joel: “I’d say winning the Championship last year, winning the league with the guys. The guys put in a good effort.”

  • Favourite hockey team?

Joel: “The Winnipeg Jets.”

  • Favourite player?

Joel: “I’d say Patrik Laine.”

  • What music do you like?

Joel: “All sorts of stuff, but mostly rap music and EDM.”

  • What’s your favourite food?

Joel: “I’d say either tacos or pizza.”

  • What do you hope for the future?

Joel: “I hope we win the league again and hopefully this year win another game at Provincials.”

