Huskies Player of the Week: Joel Bourgeois

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #15 forward Joel Bourgeois.
Each week, a different player from the Huskies will be interviewed.
As part of a weekly feature, Joel was met at the rink to talk about himself and his team effort.
Joel Bourgeois Facts:
- Age: —
- Height: 5′ 9″
- Weight: 175 lbs.
- Shoots: —
- Hometown: Fort St. John, B.C.
- How long have you been with the Huskies?
Joel: “This will be my second season with them.”
- What position do you play?
Joel: “I play right-wing.”
- How would you describe your style of play?
Joel: “I’m kind of a defensive forward that kills penalties.”
- Favourite moment with the Huskies?
Joel: “I’d say winning the Championship last year, winning the league with the guys. The guys put in a good effort.”
- Favourite hockey team?
Joel: “The Winnipeg Jets.”
- Favourite player?
Joel: “I’d say Patrik Laine.”
- What music do you like?
Joel: “All sorts of stuff, but mostly rap music and EDM.”
- What’s your favourite food?
Joel: “I’d say either tacos or pizza.”
- What do you hope for the future?
Joel: “I hope we win the league again and hopefully this year win another game at Provincials.”