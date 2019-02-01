Huskies Player of the Week: Oscar Burgess

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #8 defenseman Oscar Burgess.
Each week, a different player from the Huskies will be interviewed.
As part of a weekly feature, Oscar was met at the rink to talk about himself and his team effort.
Oscar Burgess Facts:
- Age: 17
- Height: 5′ 11″
- Weight: 170 lbs.
- Shoots: Left
- Hometown: Whitehorse, Y.T.
- How long have you been with the Huskies?
Oscar: “I’ve been with the Huskies for about a month and a half, two months now.”
- What position do you play?
Oscar: “As of right now, I’m playing as a D-man.”
- How would you describe your style of play?
Oscar: “I think I’m a playmaker, I just like to make quick plays and get out of our d-zone.”
- Favourite moment with the Huskies?
Oscar: “Probably the bus trip after we swept Peace River at home, it was just great bonding with those guys.”
- Favourite hockey team?
Oscar: “I’m a Calgary Flames fan.”
- Favourite player?
Oscar: “Ever since I was a kid, I’ve loved Jarome Iginla. So I guess he’s my guy even though his number is getting retired this year.”
- What music do you like?
Oscar: “I honestly listen to a bit of everything. Rap, country, rock, whatever.”
- What’s your favourite food?
Oscar: “Sushi.”
- What do you hope for the future?
Oscar: “I would like to advance to the next level of hockey, Junior A or whatever it might be. But I just really hope to get to that next level one day.”