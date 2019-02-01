-18.7 C
Huskies Player of the Week: Oscar Burgess
Sports

Huskies Player of the Week: Oscar Burgess

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #8 defenseman Oscar Burgess.

Each week, a different player from the Huskies will be interviewed.

As part of a weekly feature, Oscar was met at the rink to talk about himself and his team effort.

Oscar Burgess Facts:

  • Age: 17
  • Height: 5′ 11″
  • Weight: 170 lbs.
  • Shoots: Left
  • Hometown: Whitehorse, Y.T.

 

  • How long have you been with the Huskies?

Oscar: “I’ve been with the Huskies for about a month and a half, two months now.”

  • What position do you play?

Oscar: “As of right now, I’m playing as a D-man.”

  • How would you describe your style of play?

Oscar: “I think I’m a playmaker, I just like to make quick plays and get out of our d-zone.”

  • Favourite moment with the Huskies?

Oscar: “Probably the bus trip after we swept Peace River at home, it was just great bonding with those guys.”

  • Favourite hockey team?

Oscar: “I’m a Calgary Flames fan.”

  • Favourite player?

Oscar: “Ever since I was a kid, I’ve loved Jarome Iginla. So I guess he’s my guy even though his number is getting retired this year.”

  • What music do you like?

Oscar: “I honestly listen to a bit of everything. Rap, country, rock, whatever.”

  • What’s your favourite food?

Oscar: “Sushi.”

  • What do you hope for the future?

Oscar: “I would like to advance to the next level of hockey, Junior A or whatever it might be. But I just really hope to get to that next level one day.”

