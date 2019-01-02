Huskies to host Vipers this Saturday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies will be starting the new year with a home game as they host the Sexsmith Vipers.

The Huskies are looking for a win as they finished 2018 with a home loss of 6-3 against the Dawson Creek Junior Canucks.

Currently, the Pups are sitting at a close second place in the regular season standings, with Dawson Creek in first and the North Peace Navigators in third.

Huskies Coach, Todd Alexander, says some keys points will need to be worked on as the team heads into the second half of the season.

“We need more consistency in our gameplay, in our systems and keep tactics that we work on and dialling that in. We are starting to be more one as a unit as they’re working out there, instead of having individuals trying to make individual plays. We’re always working on that and obviously, we’ll continue to work on the development of the players and see what happens from there.”

The Huskies will be home this Saturday, January 5, as they host the Vipers. Puck drop is 8:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.