5.6 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, January 2, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Huskies will be at home on January 5 as they host the Sexsmith Vipers.
Home Sports Huskies to host Vipers this Saturday
Sports

Huskies to host Vipers this Saturday

Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies will be starting the new year with a home game as they host the Sexsmith Vipers.

The Huskies are looking for a win as they finished 2018 with a home loss of 6-3 against the Dawson Creek Junior Canucks.

Currently, the Pups are sitting at a close second place in the regular season standings, with Dawson Creek in first and the North Peace Navigators in third.

Current NWJHL standings. Source NWJHL

Huskies Coach, Todd Alexander, says some keys points will need to be worked on as the team heads into the second half of the season.

- Advertisement -

“We need more consistency in our gameplay, in our systems and keep tactics that we work on and dialling that in. We are starting to be more one as a unit as they’re working out there, instead of having individuals trying to make individual plays. We’re always working on that and obviously, we’ll continue to work on the development of the players and see what happens from there.”

The Huskies will be home this Saturday, January 5, as they host the Vipers. Puck drop is 8:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.

Author

Scott Brooks
Advertisement
Previous articleWestern Canada oil prices remain strong as Alberta production cutbacks kick in

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Fort St. John Elks Speed Skating Club offering adult skating program

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Elks Speed Skating Club will be offering an adult skating...
Read more
Sports

Two local curlers perform very well at B.C. Junior Curling Championships

Scott Brooks -
VERNON, B.C. - The 2019 B.C. Junior Curling Championships have come to a close for another year with two local...
Read more
Sports

Middleton and Lindner performing well with teams at Junior Provincial Championships

Scott Brooks -
VERNON, B.C. - Two local curlers are competing at the B.C. Junior Provincial Championship in Vernon. Sterling Middleton and Hannah...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

News

Northern BC sees changes in property values

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Assessment has released their report for the 2019 Property Assessments. For Fort St. John, the assessment indicates that there was a 2.51...

Final draw for Rotary Mega Lottery taking place on January 12

Tumbler Ridge is in the Championships for SnoRiders – SledTown ShowDown

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – A look back at...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.