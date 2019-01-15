Inconnu swimmers perform well at Swim BC Selection Camp

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – Five members of Inconnu Swim Club went to Prince George on January 12 to the 13 for the Swim B.C. selection camp.

The five swimmers that took part in the camp include Owen Lang, Eric Louie, Griffin Terrier-Smith, Cameron lang, and Cole Crook.

Norah Vogan, Head Coach for Inconnu Swim Club, says the boys performed really well at the selection camp.

- Advertisement -

“They did really well! It was an intense workshop and they definitely rose to the challenge Swim BC gave them. Cole Crook also celebrated his 16th birthday in the pool Sunday. That’s dedication!”

Up next for Inconnu, on January 19 to the 20, is a Regional Camp for younger swimmers 13 & Under. Also taking place that weekend is a swim meet at Peace River.

Then on the following weekend, January 26 to the 27, Inconnu is heading to Grande Prairie for Winterfest.

To see more Inconnu action, you can visit their Facebook page.