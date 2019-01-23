-8.2 C
Sports

Inconnu Swimmers performed well on weekend

Norah Vogan
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Regional Camp was an amazing success. The swimmers attending this camp were chosen based off of their 200 Individual Medley time. Our six swimmers, Viggo Pedersen, Frankie Woods, Zara Schwartz, Nate Rogers, Christopher Kollar, and Rylan Pomeroy, participated in this technique-based camp, to help them improve their swimming. Their guest speaker was Richard Hortness, two-time Canadian Olympian swimmer. It was great to have him on deck showing the kids his incredible technical skills. Big improvements were seen with the Inconnu athletes.

In Peace River, our swimmers had a great weekend. We sent seven swimmers who gathered a handful of best times and great swims. Coach Emily was our lead coach and she said the Inconnu swimmers did fantastic.
Peace River athletes were Cohen Elliott, Sage Elliott, Dylan Gerber, Sereena Lafreniere, Madden Mize, Monroe Mize, and Danny Thompson.
This weekend we are heading to Grande Prairie for the Winterfest swim meet. It’s a small swim meet aimed at introducing the swimmers into our long course season. Our home pool is a regular short course pool, which is 25m in length. A long course pool is 50m long and is what you see most swim meets on TV (a.k.a. Olympics).
We are sending 28 Inconnu swimmers to Grande Prairie along with Coach Norah and Coach Steven.
Author

Norah Vogan
Previous articleTeam Tardi performing very well at 2019 Canadian Junior Curling Championships
Next articleGrande Prairie RCMP Seek Assistance in Locating Missing Person

