Kids’ Night at the FSJ North Peace Museum – Marine Dinosaurs

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C – The North Peace Museum is offering Kid’s Night with the focus of the evening on Marine Dinosaurs that were specific to the Peace Region in prehistoric times.

If you have ever wondered what creatures lurked below the waters of the Peace Region, join the Museum January 18, 2019, from 7 pm – 8 pm, to learn about marine dinosaurs through video’s stories and more.

There will be an opportunity to make a dinosaur related craft that you can take home.

Registration for this event is limited and mandatory

Event tickets are $5/child or $10/family and must be purchased in advance. Children must be accompanied by an adult (free).

Tickets are available at the museum located at 9323 – 100th Street

Museum Hours Mon. – Sat. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

FB Event Page CLICK HERE