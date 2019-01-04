Killbillies in search of a place for practice

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Energetic City Roller Derby Association’s Killbillies is looking for a place to practice.

Kailey Odermatt, Vice President of the Killbillies Board, says the team is looking for a place to practice that has a concrete surface.

“We typically practice on gym floors and then move to a concrete surface when available (when the ice comes out in Clearview in March, and then to the Rec Center in May). We are last priority to get any gym/hall space, or we are told we aren’t allowed on the gym floors as our wheels wreck it.”

Odermatt says Bert Bowes Middle School has agreed for the team to use the school gym for practice sessions, adding that they usually use Clearview but it has some maintenance being performed which prevents the team from using the facility this season.

“We begged and pleaded and Bert Bowes has let us use their gym floor starting next week, every Wednesday, for two hours in the evening. This is great as it is a space, but it is not near what we need. Additionally, this year Clearview has some scheduled maintenance to be done, so we are not able to use their concrete floor at all this season. The Rec center ice usually doesn’t come out until May 1.”

The Killbillies season runs from January to June.

Oddermat adds that the sport of roller derby is rapidly growing and requires an urgent need for practice space.

“We have been growing this sport rapidly and now even have a Junior team with little kiddos!(also with no space to practice…). We attend tournaments/games in Calgary, Prince George, Terrace, Edmonton and have been invited to plenty more this year.”

Here is what they are looking for:

Concrete floor (preferably without floor grating or large drains in the middle)

Facility size at the smallest 20m X 30m

Oddermat notes that paying rental fees is no issue.

“We do a lot of fundraising and events to support our team. We are willing to pay rent for a space!”

Oddermat also says the team does not do any damage and that they are fully insured.

“All we do to make a track is lay down tape in a large oval, no structures are built, nothing is damaged. We have insurance on all of our skaters, and coverage for damage in a facility.”

If you are interested in helping the Killbillies find a place for practice, you can contact them by email at [email protected]