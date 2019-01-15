Kindergarten registration now open for School District 60

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School District 60 is now accepting Kindergarten Student Registrations.

Registration for Kindergarten Students for the 2019/2020 school year will take place in all Elementary Schools during regular school hours.

Children who will be five years of age by December 31, 2019 are eligible for registration in Kindergarten at their local schools.

The School District is reminding parents to register directly at your home school. If you are uncertain of the school boundaries (also known as catchment areas) you can contact the nearest school or check the School Catchment Locator. It is strongly recommended that you register at your earliest convenience.

French Immersion Kindergarten is available at École Central Elementary School of the Arts only. You can call the school, at 250-785- 4511, for further information regarding the French Immersion Program. For students entering Grade One, French Immersion is also a possibility at Ecole Central depending on space.

Blended kindergarten learning and distributed learning are available at the Key Learning Centre only. You can call the school at 250-261-5660 for more information.

Busing will be provided for rural Kindergarten Programs. Availability and times vary for each school. You are encouraged to contact your school for details.

For further information on the registration process, you can visit the School District 60 website or you can call Stephen Petrucci, Assistant Superintendent, at 250-262-6017.