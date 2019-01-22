Ladies & Mens Combined Cash Bonspiel this weekend at FSJ Curling Club

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Curling Club will be hosting a Ladies & Mens Combined Cash Bonspiel this weekend on January 25 to the 27.

The costume theme for the Bonspiel is Witches and Wizards, so it is encouraged that the teams dress up to join in on the fun.

On Saturday night, there will be a dinner and dance featuring the Sweet Water Band.

- Advertisement -

Entry fees for the Ladies are $210.00, with the Men paying $280.00.

Spots are still available.

If you would like to sign up, you can call the Curling Club at 250-785-2037.