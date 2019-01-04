-8.3 C
Friday, January 4, 2019
Laugh your Ice Off Comedy

Adam Reaburn
It’s that time of year again when we dust off the snow and head out to The LIDO for the Laugh Your Ice Off Comedy Fest as part of the High On Ice Festival.

This years line up includes the award-winning Tim Steeves who has written for This Hour Has 22 Minutes, The Rick Mercer Report and helped create the Canadian TV comedy special Talking to Americans. Joining Tim is Tyler James Morrison a hilarious comic who has appeared at countless comedy fests as well as CBC’s The Debaters and Bite TV.

Shows are February 15,16, & 17th. Doors at 7 pm, show at 8 pm. 19+ Event

Tickets are available by visiting energetictickets.ca or at Systems Sound Source.

Adam Reaburn
