-8.2 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, January 22, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Home News Local student creates awareness through 'Disability Day'
News

Local student creates awareness through ‘Disability Day’

Tracy Teves
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN – Grade 10 ELC student Trinitey Douglas, with the help of volunteers from the ELC, is hosting the second annual Disability Day, an opportunity to show students what it might be like to live with a disability.

Douglas was born with Arthrogryposis Multiplex Congenita (AMC), which her Mother Kimberly Westgate describes is the curving of the joints. Douglas is only effected in her arms and shoulders.

After an opportunity in 2017 to participate in a conference with others that live with AMC, this would be a defining point for Douglas when her perspective of herself changed. As she met others that lived with more complex complications such as a girl that used her feet to apply her makeup, Douglas recognised she was able to do a bit more and this inspired Douglas to find her voice.

- Advertisement -

Douglas does not enjoy being stared at and she would rather people talk directly to her. After the conference, she decided she needed to find a way to communicate with her peers how life is for her. That was the start for Disability Awareness District Night 2018.

With Douglas’s success with opening a line of communication with her peers, this year she decided she was going to open up her event to be inclusive to other types of disabilities.

Disability Day 2019 will take place at Bert Bowes on Wednesday, January 23rd, 2019 and then Thursday, January 24th at Taylor Elementary. These events are geared toward the student body, by setting up interactive stations for students to participate. Participants will hopefully experience a shift in their perspective as the experiences trying to navigate the stations are designed to inspire and motivate students.

One of the stations set up at the event is to simulate what it would be like to have ADHD. By getting the participant to wear headphones, they need to complete a challenge on a computer while being distracted. Another station is completing an obstacle course while in a wheelchair and another that tests sight impairment is a series of goggles that have varying degrees of visibility.

Douglas would like Disability Day to continue to grow into the future, it is important for Douglas to advocate for those that might not have the voice to do so for themselves. This is an example that you are not too young to make a difference.

To view, the FB Page CLICK HERE

 

 

 

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Advertisement
Previous articleAlberta government to partially backstop new $2 billion bitumen upgrader
Next articleLadies & Mens Combined Cash Bonspiel this weekend at FSJ Curling Club

RECENT STORIES

News

Grande Prairie RCMP Seek Assistance in Locating Missing Person

Scott Brooks -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in locating Paul Beaudry (52). He was last seen in...
Read more
News

TAIC presents Taylor Council with 2018 Facility Report

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - The Taylor Access & Inclusion Committee gave an update on the 2018 Facility Report to Taylor...
Read more
News

Temporary closure of the Cecil Lake and Goodlow Transfer Stations

Tracy Teves -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Cecil Lake and Goodlow Transfer stations will be temporarily closed from Tuesday, January 22nd...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

News

TAIC presents Taylor Council with 2018 Facility Report

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - The Taylor Access & Inclusion Committee gave an update on the 2018 Facility Report to Taylor Council at a recent Council...

Temporary closure of the Cecil Lake and Goodlow Transfer Stations

Ladies & Mens Combined Cash Bonspiel this weekend at FSJ Curling...

Local student creates awareness through ‘Disability Day’

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.