-18.3 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, January 16, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Officer Chad at a local school as part of the RCMP Local Youth Liason Officer program. Source RCMP
Home News Local Youth Liason Officer Goes Back to School
News

Local Youth Liason Officer Goes Back to School

Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – In September of 2018 the Fort St. John RCMP initiated a pilot project for a Youth Liaison Officer for the Detachment.

Constable Chad Neustaeter had been selected for this position for his extensive history in working with youth.

Staff Sergeant Steve Perret chose to implement this proactive position as it is part of the RCMP’s strategic priorities.

- Advertisement -

“Youth Involvement is of the RCMP’s national strategic priorities that impact RCMP planning and operations within our community. Our goal is to reduce youth involved in crime, both as victims and/or offenders.”

The RCMP say this position will run until June 2019 where it will be re-evaluated at that time to determine its effectiveness and if any modifications will be required.

Constable Neustaeter introduces himself to students as Officer Chad.

Even though he has almost three years’ experience as a police officer, he comes to the position with 16 years of experience in working with youth.

Officer Chad is one of two DARE (Drug Awareness Resistance Education) trained officers at the detachment that is instructing the DARE Program to grade five students.

The goal of the program is to provide students with the knowledge to make safe and responsible choices with the hope of protecting themselves now and in the future.

Officer Chad looks for any opportunity to connect with students while visiting various schools. His interactions vary from schools visits, participating in recess activities with the youth, to presenting classes with proactive information on topics that are relevant to their safety.

Officer Chad says the interactions with the youth in elementary schools is about Who are the police and what do they do. While Sexting and managing your online presence, are key topics for middle school students, the Party (Preventing Alcohol-Related Trauma in Youth) Program allows him to connect with students in the Senior Secondary Schools.

“Although the program is still in its early stages, I am starting to see the benefits already. In the fall, I received feedback from a parent who let me know their children couldn’t stop talking about how I had participated in a game of Tag with them. I am extremely flattered that the youth in our community recognize me and feel comfortable just stopping to say hi.”

If anyone has any questions or concerns about this project, please feel free to contact S/Sgt. Steve Perret of the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Scott Brooks
Advertisement
Previous articleKinder Morgan Canada revenue for pared back assets climb, distributes windfall

RECENT STORIES

Canadian Press

Kinder Morgan Canada revenue for pared back assets climb, distributes windfall

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd. says earnings from its significantly pared-back assets climbed 80 percent in the...
Read more
News

North Peace Historical Society to hold AGM in February

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Historical Society is holding their Annual General Meeting in February. Members of...
Read more
News

An Evening Under the Stars

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Sunrise Rotary Club is hosting the gala fundraising event an 'Evening Under the...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Energy News

Resource Coalition Convoy to Ottawa cancelled

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - FSJ for LNG says the Resource Coalition Convoy has been cancelled. In a Facebook post, Alan Yu, Founder and Chairman of...

City Council approves rezoning of land for the Anglican Church

UPDATE: Grande Prairie RCMP Seek Assistance in Locating Missing Person

FSJ Elks Speed Skating Club to host BC Long Track Championship...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.