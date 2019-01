FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Midget Northeast B.C. Predators female hockey team will be on the road for a couple of games this weekend.

The Predators will be in Prince George, on January 11, as they take on Prince George AA Bantams.

The Midget Predators will then be in Kamloops for two days on January 12 and 13.

The next home game for the Predators will be on January 19 as they host the Grande Prairie AA Storm at the Taylor Arena.