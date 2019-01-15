Midget Predators performed well on the road over the weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Midget Northeast B.C. Predators female hockey team was on the road over the weekend in Prince George and Kamloops.

First stop was Friday night in Prince George as they faced the AA Bantam Cougars.

The Cougars scored two goals in the first and two goals in the third while the Predators scored one goal each period:

#8 Keagan Goulet from #20 Jerzi Westgate

#17 Maria Ayre from #21 Bralin Willich & #20 Jerzi Westgate

#29 Madison Fell from #12 Kasey Ditner

Preds goaltender #1 Cheree Peters saved a penalty shot from the Cougars in the first period.

Predators pulled their goalie near the end of the third in an attempt to tie it up but couldn’t get the tying goal.

The Predators fell 4-3 to the Cougars.

On Saturday, they were off to Kamloops to face the Kamloops team.

The Predators led the scoring 2-1 in the 1st period:

#8 Keagan Goulet assist: #6 Coralyn Nichol, #11 Kaelie Morton

#18 Hannah Piket assist: #5 Payton Rogers, #12 Kasey Ditner

Both teams added one to the scoreboard in the 2nd period; Preds goal scored by:

#29 Madison Fell

assist: #12 Kasey Ditner, #22 Crysten Rogers

Third Period had two more goals from each team, Kamloops called a timeout late in the period, the game ended with a final score 5-4 for the Preds:

#16 Mikayla Loewen

assist: #18 Hannah Piket, #11 Kaelie Morton

#9 Jordyn Larson

assist: #8 Keagan Goulet, #6 Coralyn Nichol

Predators goalie, #1 Cheree Peters

The Predators beat Kamloops 5-4.

On Sunday, the Predators faced Kamloops again for game two of the series.

Predators had a great start in the first period putting two between the pipes late in the period while Kamloops didn’t manage to get anything by Preds goalie #1 Cheree Peters.

Preds Goals in the first:

#21 Bralin Willich

assist: #20 Jerzi Westgate, #8 Keagan Goulet

#22 Crysten Rogers

assist: #19 Beth Connelly, #15 Jaycee Bird

Second Period Kamloops put two in the net to tie up the game, but the Predators answered back taking the lead 3-2.

#13 Payton Bowen

assist: #9 Jordyn Larson

Predators came into the third period hungry for the win scoring in the first 2 minutes:

#17 Maria Ayre

assist: #13 Payton Bowen, #9 Jordyn Larson

The Predators beat Kamloops 4-3.

Their home game for this weekend was cancelled by Grande Prairie AA Storm due to injuries. Next on the schedule is a trip down South to Surrey Wickfest.