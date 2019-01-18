Midget Predators to host 2019 BC Midget Female Hockey Championships

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 2019 B.C. Midget Female Hockey Championships is coming to Fort St. John this March.

The Midget Predators have been selected to host the Championship and are in need of financial support.

If you or your company is interested in sponsoring this event, you can contact Brook Goulet by email at [email protected].

The 2019 B.C. Midget Female Hockey Championships is taking place from March 21 to the 24 in Fort St. John.

More details for the Championships will be made available at a later date.