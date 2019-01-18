-16.5 C
Fort St. John
Friday, January 18, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Midget Predators team. Source Facebook
Home Sports Midget Predators to host 2019 BC Midget Female Hockey Championships
Sports

Midget Predators to host 2019 BC Midget Female Hockey Championships

Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 2019 B.C. Midget Female Hockey Championships is coming to Fort St. John this March.

The Midget Predators have been selected to host the Championship and are in need of financial support.

If you or your company is interested in sponsoring this event, you can contact Brook Goulet by email at [email protected].

- Advertisement -

The 2019 B.C. Midget Female Hockey Championships is taking place from March 21 to the 24 in Fort St. John.

More details for the Championships will be made available at a later date.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Scott Brooks
Advertisement
Previous articleCity of FSJ and North Peace Gymnastics to host annual Dodgeball Tournament
Next articleBlueberry River First Nations to host Open House

RECENT STORIES

Sports

City of FSJ and North Peace Gymnastics to host annual Dodgeball Tournament

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John Recreation and North Peace Gymnastics Association is holding...
Read more
Sports

Whiskey Jack Nordic Ski Club offering Cross Country Ski lessons for beginners

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Whiskey Jack Nordic Ski Club is holding Cross Country Ski lessons for beginners starting...
Read more
Sports

Big Bam Ski Hill has great start to season

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - The Big Bam Ski Hill was up and running last weekend for the first time this...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Canadian Press

Failure of MEG takeover deal is ‘credit positive’ for Husky, says...

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - Shares in oilsands producer MEG Energy Corp. continued to slide Friday after a credit rating agency said rival Husky Energy Inc.'s failure...

Blueberry River First Nations to host Open House

Midget Predators to host 2019 BC Midget Female Hockey Championships

City of FSJ and North Peace Gymnastics to host annual Dodgeball...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.