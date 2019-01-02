5.6 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, January 2, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Home Opinion MP Bob Zimmer - Weekly Report - A look back at 2018
Opinion

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – A look back at 2018

Bob Zimmer
Advertisement

Bob’s Weekly Report

 

I hope many of you had time to enjoy the company of your family and friends this holiday season.

 

As we wind down all the Christmas activities and put away the tree, it is the perfect time to reflect on this past year and look ahead to 2019.

- Advertisement -

 

2018 was an eventful year, both in the riding and in Ottawa. A personal highlight for me was travelling to each community in the riding this past summer as part of my annual Meet Your MP For Coffee Tour. It is always a pleasure to meet with you one-on-one and discuss the issues that matter to you and how I can help. I was also humbled to once again be named Best Politician for both the North and South Peace in 2018.

 

In Northeastern BC we also witnessed this year’s wildfires and the Old Fort landslide. At a time of hardship for so many it was heartening to see our community come together to help those in need.

 

We also FINALLY got to celebrate a win for the LNG sector with the announcement of final investment approval for LNG Canada. However, with the Liberal government’s continued implementation of ‘death by regulation’ anti-energy policies we will be watching this project, and other potential natural resource projects, closely. We have seen these announcements before, only to have them scuttled by this Liberal government.

 

2018 was also the year that lawmakers began to truly understand the darker side of Facebook after news broke about the personal data breach involving Cambridge Analytica and Facebook. 

 

As Chair of the Standing Committee on Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics I oversaw our committee’s study into this breach as well as how our data is handled and controlled and how the spread of disinformation on these platforms is threatening democracies around the world.  

 

I also travelled to Washington and London to meet with our international colleagues who are also investigating these important issues. In London, I co-chaired the inaugural International Grand Committee meeting where 24 representatives from nine different countries came together to try to get answers from Facebook.

 

Recent news about Facebook’s handling of users personal information suggests that we need to continue to push Facebook, and platforms like it, for answers and I’m looking forward to continuing this important work in 2019. 

 

As I reflect on 2018, I want to thank YOU all for everything you do. Whether it is providing food for your family’s table, helping a friend in need, or volunteering in the community I know all of you are working hard every day to make our region and country a better place. You are also making a difference in Ottawa through your phone calls, letters, or signatures on petitions and we have seen this Liberal government back down on issues when faced with public pressure.  

 

As I look toward 2019, I am looking forward to continuing to meet with you, local community leaders, stakeholders, and individual constituents and listen to your ideas and concerns. If you would like to get in touch with me, please feel free to contact my office in Fort St. John at 250-787-1192, Prince George at 250-561-7982, Dawson Creek at 250-719-6848, or Ottawa at 613-947-4524.

Author

Bob Zimmer
Advertisement
Previous articleCity of Dawson Creek’s Kindness Meters
Next articleTumbler Ridge is in the Championships for SnoRiders – SledTown ShowDown

RECENT STORIES

Opinion

MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – the politics of pipelines

Dan Davies -
Over this past weekend, many people either heard about or actually participated in a rally of at least 1500...
Read more
Opinion

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – Christmas Greetings

Bob Zimmer -
Bob’s Weekly Report   Christmas has always been a special time for my family and while I know many have had...
Read more
Opinion

MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – 2018 a year in review

Dan Davies -
Events at the Legislature continue to unfold with the rather bizarre comments made last week by Speaker Darryl Plecas...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

News

Tumbler Ridge is in the Championships for SnoRiders – SledTown ShowDown

Tracy Teves -
TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. - Ultimate bragging rights for best recreational snowmobile trails is weighed upon the Championships as Tumbler Ridge faces off with Flin Flon,...

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – A look back at...

City of Dawson Creek’s Kindness Meters

Fort St. John Elks Speed Skating Club offering adult skating program

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.