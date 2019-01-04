-8.3 C
The Bantam Trackers at the opening ceremonies at the Kamloops International Bantam Ice Hockey Tournament on January 2. Photo Source Facebook
NEBC Bantam Trackers at Kamloops International Bantam Ice Hockey Tournament

Scott Brooks
KAMLOOPS, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Bantam Trackers are in Kamloops for the Kamloops International Bantam Ice Hockey Tournament from January 2 to the 6 at the McArthur Island Sports Centre.

In game one of the Tournament, the Trackers faced the Balgonie Prairie Storm. The Trackers would lose this game 5-1 to the Storm.

On Thursday, it was game two of the Tournament for the Trackers as they took on the Pursuit of Excellence Prep. That game would end with the Trackers falling to the POEP 5-2.

Then today (Friday), the Trackers faced the Abbotsford Hawks. The Trackers performed well, winning the game 8-1 over the Hawks.

The Trackers are on the ice again tonight as they take on the Comox Valley Chiefs. Game time is 5:00 p.m. (6:00 p.m. MST).

For more results, you can visit the Bantam Trackers Facebook page.

