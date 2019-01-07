-20.4 C
Fort St. John
Monday, January 7, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The NEBC Bantam Trackers team. Source Twitter
Home Sports NEBC Bantam Trackers finish off strong at Kamloops International Bantam Ice Hockey...
Sports

NEBC Bantam Trackers finish off strong at Kamloops International Bantam Ice Hockey Tournament

Scott Brooks
Advertisement

KAMLOOPS, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Bantam Trackers finished off strong at the Kamloops International Bantam Ice Hockey Tournament.

The Tournament took place at the McArthur Island Sports Centre from January 2 to the 6.

The Trackers had a tough start at KIBIHT but managed to finish off strong with more three wins.

On Friday night, January 4, the Trackers faced the Comox Valley Chiefs for game four of the Tournament. After a tough game, the Trackers won 8-5 over the Chiefs.

Then on Saturday, January 5, the Trackers took on the Victoria Racquet Club for game five of the Tournament. It was a bit of a close game, but the Trackers managed to beat the VRC 5-3.

- Advertisement -

The Trackers would then advance to game six as they faced the Vancouver Thunderbirds in the Consolation Final on Sunday. The Trackers would sweep the game, winning 3-0 over the Thunderbirds.

The Bantam Trackers managed to win four games at KIBIHT in Kamloops.

The next Tournament for the Bantam Trackers is January 18 to the 20 in Prince George.

Author

Scott Brooks
Advertisement
Previous articleMidget Predators have two upcoming games for this weekend
Next articleRecognizing excellence in B.C. education, with the second Premier’s Awards

RECENT STORIES

News

Big Bam Ski Hill set to open this Saturday

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - The wait is over for skiers and snowboarders as the Big Bam Ski Hill will be...
Read more
Sports

Midget Predators have two upcoming games for this weekend

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Midget Northeast B.C. Predators female hockey team will be on the road for a couple...
Read more
Sports

NEBC Bantam Trackers at Kamloops International Bantam Ice Hockey Tournament

Scott Brooks -
KAMLOOPS, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Bantam Trackers are in Kamloops for the Kamloops International Bantam Ice Hockey Tournament...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

News

Big Bam Ski Hill set to open this Saturday

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - The wait is over for skiers and snowboarders as the Big Bam Ski Hill will be opening for the season on...

Grande Prairie RCMP lay charges following traffic stop

Recognizing excellence in B.C. education, with the second Premier’s Awards

NEBC Bantam Trackers finish off strong at Kamloops International Bantam Ice...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.