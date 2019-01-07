NEBC Bantam Trackers finish off strong at Kamloops International Bantam Ice Hockey Tournament

KAMLOOPS, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Bantam Trackers finished off strong at the Kamloops International Bantam Ice Hockey Tournament.

The Tournament took place at the McArthur Island Sports Centre from January 2 to the 6.

The Trackers had a tough start at KIBIHT but managed to finish off strong with more three wins.

On Friday night, January 4, the Trackers faced the Comox Valley Chiefs for game four of the Tournament. After a tough game, the Trackers won 8-5 over the Chiefs.

Then on Saturday, January 5, the Trackers took on the Victoria Racquet Club for game five of the Tournament. It was a bit of a close game, but the Trackers managed to beat the VRC 5-3.

The Trackers would then advance to game six as they faced the Vancouver Thunderbirds in the Consolation Final on Sunday. The Trackers would sweep the game, winning 3-0 over the Thunderbirds.

The Bantam Trackers managed to win four games at KIBIHT in Kamloops.

The next Tournament for the Bantam Trackers is January 18 to the 20 in Prince George.