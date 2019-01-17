-20 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, January 17, 2019
Noah Lang scored the first goal for the NEBC Yukon Trackers in the second period as they hosted the Peace River Royals on Sunday, December 2 at the North Peace Arena. File Photo by Scott Brooks
Sports

NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers hitting the road to take on Peace River Royals

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers are on the road this Sunday as they take on the Peace River Royals.

The last time the Trackers faced the Royals was at a home game on December 2.

The Trackers slaughtered Peace River with a score of 6-1.

Currently, the Trackers are standing at a strong 38-point lead in first place in the Bouchier Division, with the Royals in second at 22 points.

Current Bouchier Division Standings as of January 17. Source NAHL

The Trackers take on the Royals this Sunday, January 20, at the Baytex Energy Centre in Peace River. Puck drop is 12:15 p.m.

