NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers hitting the road to take on Peace River Royals

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers are on the road this Sunday as they take on the Peace River Royals.

The last time the Trackers faced the Royals was at a home game on December 2.

The Trackers slaughtered Peace River with a score of 6-1.

Currently, the Trackers are standing at a strong 38-point lead in first place in the Bouchier Division, with the Royals in second at 22 points.

The Trackers take on the Royals this Sunday, January 20, at the Baytex Energy Centre in Peace River. Puck drop is 12:15 p.m.