NEBC Yukon Trackers at home this weekend for two games

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Trackers are home this weekend for two regular season games.

Tonight (Friday) the Trackers are hosting the Lloydminster Blazers, this coming off a successful start to the new year.

Trackers Coach, Gerard Dicaire, says he doesn’t know what to expect from the Blazers, adding that he is more concerned about his team’s play than the opponents.

“To be honest, I don’t know much about Lloydminster. I looked at their record, and it’s kind of the same as always for us if we show up to play our game, we’ll be fine and just take it as it goes.”

The Trackers are home tonight as they host the Blazers. Game time is 7:30 p.m. at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

Then on Sunday, the Trackers have another home game as they take on the Grande Prairie Storm.

The last time the Trackers meet with the Storm was on a road trip to Grande Prairie on November 18.

After a close game, the Trackers managed to win that game 3-2 over the Storm.

Currently, the trackers are sitting at a healthy first place in the Bouchier Standings with 17 wins and two losses so far this season.

The Trackers take on the Storm this Sunday, January 13, at the Pomeroy Sport Centre. Puck drop is 1:30 p.m.